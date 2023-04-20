The trial against Hristo IK, the doorman accused of having brutally punched the young Andrés Martínez, a customer of a pub in Murcia, in December 2016, has been postponed for the second time. The Provincial Court has set a new date for this hearing -May 18- after the case was postponed, at first, due to the strike of lawyers from the administration of justice and, this Wednesday, due to the strike of the officials.

The parties, who have been negotiating for months a possible agreement that avoids the trial, will try in the coming weeks to approach positions for this new call. If they are able to seal an agreement, this will be formalized at the hearing on May 18. If they are not, the court will foreseeably set a new date that, the presiding magistrate warned them, could take several years to wait.

Up to 11 years in jail



The prosecutor requests eight years in prison for Hristo for an alleged crime of injury and for three colleagues from the bar, owned by the same leisure group that had hired Hristo, four years in prison. He understands that they were accomplices in the attack.

The private prosecution, exercised by lawyer Francisco Adán, raises his request to Hristo to 11 years for aggravated injuries. The same penalty is claimed for the other three defendants, as necessary cooperators. He affirms that “the intention of the accused, far superior in number and corpulence, was to injure Andrés, inflicting the greatest possible damage, with absolute contempt for his person.”

This part also delves into his writing in the profound consequences that Andrés Martínez suffers as a consequence of that surprising punch and which, he maintains, prevent him from working. Some damages for which he claims that he receive compensation of more than 442,000 euros. The defense lawyers, Pablo Ruiz Palacios and Jorge Novella, stressed the intention of all parties to reach an agreement.