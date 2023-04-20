“Today, oncology is the area of ​​absolute interest for Merck, where 60% of investments in research are concentrated: in fact, we are evaluating about 9 compounds in oncology out of the 15 overall of the Merck Italia pharmaceutical division. Tepotinib, the oral inhibitor for the treatment of patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer, to all intents and purposes today represents an absolutely effective therapeutic option that covers the unsatisfied needs of patients, i.e. the availability of a systemic therapy to be used for patients previously treated with platinum-based chemotherapy rather than immunotherapy”, said Fabrizio Bocchetti, Director of the Merck Italia Oncology Business Unit, on the sidelines of the press conference ‘Lung cancer: another promise kept’, promoted by Merck Italia, today in Rome, at the Palazzo dell’Informazione, for the launch in Italy of tepotinib, oral therapy in single daily administration.

“After an initial treatment of platinum-based chemotherapy and immunotherapy – explains Bocchetti to Adnkronos Salute – the solutions available to the patient in the event of remission of the disease were absolutely not suitable for guaranteeing a minimum quality of life for the patient. With tepotinib, the incremental quality of life data certainly allows them to remedy the rather clear inconveniences and today with this drug we have the possibility of giving our patients a better quality of life”.

“For Merck – continues Bocchetti – the pulmonary area represents an area of ​​absolute interest, it was obvious that in the path that the company has been following for about 40 years in the field of scientific research, we could also dedicate ourselves to trying to cover this unsatisfied need of the patient. 19 years ago we managed to develop the first target therapy for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer. Since then – he concludes – we have worked to try to continue investing in other areas of interest and today we can say that we have succeeded”.