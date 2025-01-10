The Barcelona Court has upheld the appeal of the head of the Office of the former president of the Generalitat Carles Puigdemont, Josep Lluís Alay, against the separate piece in which the judge investigating the ‘Russian plot’ of the process, Joaquín Aguirre, asked to investigate 11 people for an alleged crime of treason.

The opinion maintains that when Judge Aguirre issued this order, Alay’s defense, exercised by Gonzalo Boye, had already requested his recusalwhich was still pending a resolution so “on that date it lacked the authority to issue one or another resolution and was prohibited from intervening in the case.”

Once the decision of the Barcelona Court to revoke this order was known, Boye stated in statements to Europa Press that “The truth is that little by little all of Aguirre’s abuses “they are being exposed.”

Aguirre asked the Supreme Court to investigate the former presidents of the Generalitat Artur Mas and Carles Puigdemont, the latter’s chief of staff and his lawyer, Josep Lluís Alay and Gonzalo Boye.

Also to the deputy Francesc de Dalmases; the former minister Elsa Artadi and the then head of international relations at Convergència, Víctor Terradellas, among others, all of them for crimes of treason and embezzlement of public funds due to the alleged links of independence leaders with Russian authorities, especially after the organization of 1-O.