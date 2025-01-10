He Real Betis This Saturday the first round of LaLiga EA Sports visiting the José Zorrilla Stadium at Real Valladolid in a match on the 19th day. Against the bottom of the category, Manuel Pellegrini’s men will look for three more points away from home, after those achieved in Villarreal in the last outing of 2024, which brings them a little closer to the European positions.

He will be in charge of refereeing this duel between the Blanquivioletas and Verdiblancos. Vega Lamb with Muñiz Ruiz in the VAR. We tell you all the details of this match and how to watch and follow it.

Where to watch Valladolid – Betis: on which channel they televise it and streaming platforms

The match between the Valladolid team and the Seville team corresponding to the 18th league matchday will be broadcast on DAZN LaLiga and DAZN LaLiga 2 (dials 55 and 58 in Movistar and 113 and 114 in Orange) and LaLiga TV Bar (dial 300 in Movistar) in the establishments.

What time is Valladolid – Betis: date, day, time, stadium and where it is played

Real Valladolid and Real Betis face each other this Saturday, January 11 at 4:15 p.m. hours at the José Zorrilla Stadium.









How to follow Valladolid – Betis

The match on matchday 19 of the league between Diego Cocca’s team and Manuel Pellegrini’s team can be followed online in two ways. First of all, from this same website: Alfinaldelapalmera.com where we will tell the game live and minute by minute. Also through ABC de Sevilla. On both websites, apart from the progress of the match, you can read statistics, comments, chronicles, summaries, videos and everything related to this match. LaLiga EA Sports 2024-2025.

Everything you need to know about Valladolid – Betis

The new year started in the best possible way for the Betissealing in Huesca (0-1) his qualification for the next round of the Copa del Rey, a tournament in which he has the hope of going as far as possible. This next week they will face the round of 16 against Barcelona in Montjuic, but that will not mean that Betis will neglect the league competition. Far from it, since for Pellegriniand he has repeated it many times, it is the priority given that the points that are missed do not return and the Engineer has between his eyebrows to classify the team again for Europe. To achieve this demanding objective, Betis should not fail in Valladolid.

The big news in training this week has been the return of Marc Roca, who was absent for a long time due to ankle discomfort that finally subsided with a stem cell cycle. Fornals has also returned to work and Bellerín and William Carvalho. In addition, Chimy Ávila will not be in Valladolid due to a blow received in the Huesca match. On the other hand, Pellegrini has been left without the services of Assane, sold to Como 1907. One less piece for the wingers who, in principle, will be replaced with the also youth player Jesus Rodriguez. Rui Silva’s transfer to Sporting de Portugal is also finalized. In any case, what Betis is looking for in the market is a goal, taking advantage of the generation of football Isco and Lo Celso.

How Valladolid arrives

If Betis is forced to win, much more so Valladolid. Is bottom of LaLiga, with twelve points, four right now from permanence. He has a new coach in the figure of the Argentine Diego Coccabut at the moment he has not found the key. His two matches at the head of the Pucelano bench have ended in defeats. They lost in Montilivi against Girona (3-0) and even more painful was the cup elimination at the hands of Ourense, from the First Federation, after going ahead twice on the scoreboard (3-2). Raul Moroone of their main offensive assets, was injured in that game and is a doubt, like Sylla. Latasewho will serve his second game of suspension for a direct red card, is out of action for Valladolid, a very fragile team defensively that could use three centre-backs to protect themselves.