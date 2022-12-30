The audit report for the 2020 financial year indicates that “there are risks and uncertainties about the economic sustainability” of both companies
The Murcian Health Service (SMS) and the company of the Escombreras desalination plant are once again on the target of the Court of Auditors, whose audit report of the general account of the Autonomous Community for 2020 and of the 41 entities that make up the sector regional public calls into question the financial health of both companies.
