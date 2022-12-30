Facilities of the Escombreras desalination plant, next to the Enagás deposits. / PABLO SANCHEZ / AGM

The Murcian Health Service (SMS) and the company of the Escombreras desalination plant are once again on the target of the Court of Auditors, whose audit report of the general account of the Autonomous Community for 2020 and of the 41 entities that make up the sector regional public calls into question the financial health of both companies.

he summarizes