Olimpia Milano, Davies-Baron defeat Valencia in the Euroleague

“A good victory, a good performance that makes us happy, once again a great atmosphere. There were a lot of people, they supported us throughout the race and we are really grateful for that. As for the match, we built many important advantages but every time we made mistakes which allowed Valencia to get back into the game and get closer. In the decisive part of the match, two things happened: in attack, we went back to throwing the ball inside, not necessarily to shoot, but to move the defence, create advantages, after that for a few minutes we had been satisfied with shooting from three, making a mistake even open ones. We were more balanced. And finally the defense raised the level of intensity and physicality with the two big men, Davies and Hines together”. It is the analysis of Hector Messina in the press room after the 90-79 victory of theOlimpia Milano at the Forum (in front of 11,422 spectators) against the Valencia. Third consecutive success in Euroleague after conquering the field of Red Star Belgrade and last Friday’s match in Assago against Monk.

The Italian champions are dragged by Billy Baron and Brandon Davis: 24 points (with 8/14 shooting) for the first, spectacular performance from the second with 17 points (6/6 from 2, 5/6 for free throws), 6 assists (a couple of applause), 5 suffered fouls and 3 rebounds (32 rating).

On Brandon Davis’ performance, Ettore Messina explains: “He started off by making some mistakes on defense that worried me, then he became a point of reference. He scored a very important basket that gave us rhythm back in the fourth quarter and then six assists for a center are a lot. His teammates help him by cutting a lot when he has the ball they offer him more opportunities, he is getting to know the system and his teammates better, we have also worked to improve the spacing. All this helps him, but I must say that some passes were worthy of a player who really has magical hands.”

But that ofOlympia Milan it’s the group’s victory, because everyone puts something important into it: first of all Davon Hall (14 points, 3 rebounds, 4 assists and 8 fouls drawn) e Naz Mitrou-Long (12 points with 4/7 from three). In the evening of the Forum, there is also the grit of Melli (5 points and 4 rebounds), Ricci, Hines (6 rebounds, a couple very heavy in the final when he makes his experience felt) e Luwawu-Cabarrot (8 points and 4 rebounds) which goes beyond statistics.

And there is a Deshaun Thomas who returns to the field after 21 days and gives a good answer in eleven minutes (with 7 points on the court). “I’m happy, because he’s a positive boy, who never loses a smile. He was ready, he scored, he made an important triple, he fought in defense. I’m happy for him, I hope he plays like this again. Not it was easy after not playing for three games to make this test. I complimented him.” underlines Ettore Messina.

Victories and performances that boost morale: “We were a bit sad, one shouldn’t actually say depressed playing basketball, but when you come close one, two, three times and you can’t make it, you get sad. Now there are only three victories, but I see a team that begins to enjoy itself more, I see reactions, I see an audience that becomes attached to the new players. It happens that you do one thing well but with this audience it seems like two and then you have more energy”. the words of the Olimpia Milano coach.

Olimpia Milano-Valencia Match report

EA7 EMPORIO ARMANI MILAN-VALENCIA BASKETBALL 90-79 (29-22; 50-43; 71-60)

Olympia Milan: Davies 17 (6 ast), Thomas 7, Luwawu-Cabarrot 8, Mitrou-Long 12, Tonut ne, Melli 5, Baron 24, Ricci 1,Hall 14, Baldasso ne, Hines 2 (6 reb), Voigtmann ne Coach Messina.

Valencia: Harper 9 (7 ast), Claver 2, Puerto, Prepelic 12, Pradilla 4, Webb III 4, Lopez-Arostegui 8, Ferrando, Radebaugh 4, Dubljevic 26 (7 reb), Alexander 2, Rivero 8. Coach Mumbru.

Notes: 64.5-62.2% two-point shooting, 42.3-27.6% three-point shooting, 73.9-100% free throws, 30-32 rebounds, 18-15 assists, 9-13 turnovers.

Olimpia Milano next matches: Virtus Bologna and Olympiacos

L’Olympia Milan i2023 will start with an away match: on the field of Virtus Bologna (2 January at 20.30) for the big championship match, then Euroleague on the 6th againstOlympiacosto Naples on 8 January (8.30 pm) and against theDawn Berlin (10am to 8pm). Before the new year at the Forum on Friday January 13 against the Zalgiris (8.30 pm).

