The then counselor Pedro Rivera delivers a truck to the Molina fire station, in December 2018. / THE TRUTH

The Court of Auditors has issued a provisional liquidation act against the members of the Governing Board of the Fire Extinction and Rescue Consortium (CEIS) of the Region of Murcia in 2017 for alleged accounting damage to the coffers of the Community, due to excess overtime pay for firefighters.

The p