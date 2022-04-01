After it was revealed that Bruce Aries would leave the head coaching position of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFL to move into a consulting position, he was immediately appointed Todd Bowles as the new ‘head coach’.

Bowles, 58, in his official presentation this Thursday, made it clear that he arrives to try to add to what he has done Bruce Aries in the project in the ‘Bucs’, where he has served as defensive coordinator for the last 3 seasons.

“We are not changing the program, we are trying to addBowles said at the ceremony attended by Arians, Tom Brady and team owner Joel Glazer.

game knowledge

Todd Bowles has plenty of experience as a defensive coordinator, having worn the uniforms of the Philadelphia Eagles, arizona cardinalsand with the Buccaneers, in that position, while his first time as head coach was with the New York Jets, from 2015 to 2018.

“Coming here with the people that I’ve been with and understanding where I come from and how I’ve been training, it changed the way I looked at things and the way I trained. I think this will help me in the second time around“, he assured.

Likewise, Bowles commented that having been a defensive coordinator won’t necessarily make him a defensive-minded coach once he takes the bench.

“I don’t consider myself a defensive-minded coach when I become a head coach. I’m the head coach of the whole team,” Bowles said. “There will be situational football, and Byron and I will talk about third and 1, two minute, end (of) ballgame. You become a head coach, and I think it’s happening that defensive coaches can’t be head coaches, because you don’t see them, and I think it’s the opposite.“, said.