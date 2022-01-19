A family from the English city of Cradley Heath, West Midlands, found a creepy secret room under the floor of their house and turned it into a home cinema. About it informs The Mirror.

Ben Mann, 39, and his wife Kimberley moved into a pre-1900 home. The couple noticed that the floor in the building was rotten and decided to replace it.

When the couple began to tear off the boards, underneath them was a secret staircase that led to a frightening old basement. Downstairs was an eerie room about 12 square meters filled with water and rubble. Because of the moisture, beams and steps began to rot there, so they had to be replaced later.

Mann postponed renovations in this space and first renovated the main part of the house. He emphasized that despite the fact that the basement required a large amount of repair work, its presence was an undoubted bonus.

When the Manns finally got to the secret room, they decided to turn it into a state-of-the-art home theater and playroom for their one-year-old daughter, Bella. The couple spent £4,500 refurbishing an old rotting basement and installing a bespoke sofa, projector and bar.

“I used a lot of used materials. I built the system myself to pump out the water and saved a lot of money by doing the work myself,” Mann said.

Earlier it was reported that a TikTok user with the nickname @loganhunter_p from the US state of West Virginia discovered a secret room with a window, hidden behind a false wall in the pantry in his apartment. He explained that the room is located in the attic of the building, and said that he plans to decorate it and turn it into a place to relax.