Microsoft announced Tuesday that it will acquire Activision Blizzard, the maker of the “Call of Duty” game, for $68.7 billion in cash, in the biggest deal in the electronic games sector, making the owner of the “Xbox” platform the third largest game company. In terms of revenue.

Microsoft’s offer amounted to $95 per share, at a premium of 45 percent over the closing of “Activity Blizzard” on Friday, and the company’s share was trading at about $89.55 before the start of official trading.

“Games are the most active and exciting category in entertainment across all platforms today, and will play a major role in the development of the Metaverse platforms,” ​​Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said in a statement.