Spain has lost a third of the 15,000 fishmongers that existed in 2007, which means the closure of more than 350 traditional fishmongers per year The agricultural sector warns that more increases in the SMI cannot be supported without compensation. 90,000 jobs have been destroyed in recent years



01/17/2025



Updated at 2:02 p.m.





The sector of fishmongers In Spain he has said enough. If at sea the problems of increased costs do not stop with the measures coming from Brussels, the distribution of fish is no better. Therefore, the fishmongers in their…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only