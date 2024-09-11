Nippon Shock Editions announces that the first volume of will be published this year TSUGUMOMOthe seinen manga of Yoshikazu HamadaThe volume will be presented as a preview at the next edition of the Romicswhich will take place from 3rd to 6th Octoberwhile the release in comic book stores is scheduled for next October 15th.

Further details are available below.

TSUGUMOMO VOL.1 will be previewed at ROMICS XXXII which will take place in Rome from 3 to 6 October 2024. AVAILABILITY in comic book stores is expected from October 15, 2024. Translated and edited by Edward Serinosupervised by Andrea Dentuto and Crisitina D’Auriahas enjoyed great success in its homeland, starting in 2007 and continuing to this day (the original publication has reached volume 33), also enjoying an animated transposition in 2 seasons on Crunchyroll. Yoshikazu Hamadawith his imagination, gives life to an original subject that draws heavily from Japanese tradition and the narrative style that has established the success of manga such as “Lamù”, “Oh, My Goddess!” and “Video Girl Ai”. With its superlative drawing, its surprising gags and narrative ideas, its girls and its sensual and ambiguous situations, which will increase over time, it is a truly fun and captivating manga. PLOT For the young Kazuya Kagami “The cherry tree obi” is a precious memory of his mother, an object from which he cannot separate himself even for a moment. One day it appears before him Kirihaa beautiful girl in a kimono. Although he has no memory of her, Kiriha greets him by saying: “It’s been a while, Kazuya.”. Kiriha is one “Tsukumogami” (an object of power capable of incarnating itself) whose nature is kept in the cherry tree obi, the precious cloth that Kazuya inherited from his deceased mother. From the moment the two come into contact, bizarre phenomena, yokai, supernatural beings, stunning girls and misunderstandings will accompany Kazuya and the beautiful but sadistic Kiriha in this sexy supernatural comedy, full of monsters, action, double entendres, fights and absolute Japanese-style fun!

Source: Nippon Shock Editions