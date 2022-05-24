Four years ago, Brazil experienced its biggest strike by truck drivers. The demonstrations lasted ten days and occurred due to the increase in the price of diesel oil. Last week, the price of diesel registered a record, with an average price of R$ 6.94 a liter at gas stations, according to the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP). It is the highest value in 18 years.

In 2018, the rise in fuel prices was associated with the increase in the dollar and oil in the international market. This year, the economic scenario worsens with the Covid-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine.

“President [Jair Bolsonaro], we are worried about our category, about the country’s economy class, but that’s not possible. Or you call responsibility, call the Petrobras board of directors, call the Ministry of Economy, whoever you want. Because otherwise this country will stop again. The category is already stopping for not being able to run. The poor class cannot afford to eat, call responsibility or this country will be stopped and the responsibility is yours”, says Chorão Caminhoneiro, president of the Brazilian Association of Motor Vehicle Drivers (Abrava), in a video on Facebook.

On May 22, 2018, Petrobras announced the readjustment of 0.9% in the price of gasoline and of 0.97% in the price of diesel at refineries. A liter of gasoline started to cost R$ 2.06 and that of diesel, R$ 2.37. More than 20 states and the Federal District were affected, even after the announcement of a 10% reduction in the price of diesel at refineries for 15 days and the freezing of prices in the same period. Highways, the Port of Santos (SP) and refineries were paralyzed.

The Armed Forces were authorized to unblock the roads to avoid shortages. The Federal Supreme Court allowed the imposition of fines ranging from R$10,000 to R$100,000 for those who made the blockades and for the organizers of the demonstrations.

Normality only returned after the government, at the end of May, announced the reduction of R$ 0.46 in the liter of diesel and the exemption from charging tolls for empty trucks on federal, state and municipal highways. The government also determined a minimum table for the values ​​of freight.

This month, Petrobras readjusted the price of diesel at refineries by 8.87%. The average price of fuel for distributors went from R$4.51 to R$4.91 per liter. In one year, diesel rose 52.53%.

In 2022, the situation is even worse with the successive changes in command of Petrobras. In his statements, President Jair Bolsonaro insinuates that Petrobras’ management acts in a way that harms the government. On Monday night (23), the government announced the resignation of José Mauro Coelho as president of the state-owned company. He was the third president appointed in the Bolsonaro government and took office in April, staying only 40 days in office. In his place, Caio Paes de Andrade, who worked at the Ministry of Economy, took over.

In an announcement by the new president of Petrobras, the Ministry of Mines and Energy states that Brazil is experiencing “a challenging moment, resulting from the effects of the extreme volatility of hydrocarbons in international markets”.

“Additionally, several geopolitical factors known to all result in impacts not only on the price of gasoline and diesel, but on all energy components. Thus, in order to maintain the necessary conditions for the growth of employment and income for Brazilians, it is necessary to strengthen the investment capacity of the private sector as a whole. Working and contributing to a balanced scenario in the energy area is essential for generating value for the Company, generating benefits for the whole of society. Thus, the Federal Government decided to invite Mr Caio Mário Paes de Andrade to exercise the position of President of Petrobras”, says a note from the Ministry.

For the general coordinator of the Single Federation of Oil Workers (FUP), Deyvid Bacelar, the exchange will not influence fuel prices. “This is yet another attack by Bolsonaro on the largest company in the country. Another electoral and desperate movement by the president to try to distance himself from the price of fuel”, says Bacelar on his Twitter account.