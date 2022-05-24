raphy pina He is facing a difficult episode in his career and on a personal level. The Puerto Rican producer and owner of Pina Records was sentenced this Tuesday, May 24, to 41 months in prison for illegal possession of weapons after a long trial. In addition, he must go through more than three years of supervised release and pay a $150,000 fine.

The case dates back to 2020, the year in which agents found pistols and a large amount of ammunition in one of his residences in Puerto Rico. A year later, the accusations were presented to Natti Natasha’s husband; that is why he had to wear an electronic shackle.

The words of Raphy Pina after being sentenced

After the authorities passed sentence against him, Raphy Pina decided to give a few brief statements to the Puerto Rican press. Although he was quite calm despite the long time that awaits him in jail, he asserted that he never expected a sanction of such magnitude.

“Today I am going to prison, but I am going to come back and I am going to fight for my rights. I thank everyone and only ask for faith, to follow the prayers, to take care of my family, my sons, my daughters and know that I am not going to let myself be defeated, “were the words of Natti Natasha’s partner.

Shortly after the deadline to appear in federal prison, Raphy Pina spent his last hours of freedom with his family. “I’m going home to kiss my daughter, I don’t look back. I am going to change to surrender voluntarily, ”she said after leaving the court in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Your last message before delivery

Raphy Pina not only said goodbye to her fans through a heartfelt post on social networks, she also assured that she will continue to fight to obtain “justice” for her case.

“I’m on my way to turn myself in. I said goodbye to my loved ones. Do not trust anyone that people are bothered by other people’s happiness. Justice wants to make me a criminal c****. I will prove them once again how wrong they were,” she wrote on her Instagram account.