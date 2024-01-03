US green card holders have the privilege of exploring the world without the hassle of obtaining a visa in many countries. This advantage opens the doors to diverse international experiences, but it is crucial to know the specific requirements of each destination.

While the green card provides its holders with the opportunity to travel with relative ease, Careful planning and research into the specific requirements of each destination are key to ensuring a smooth trip. Below we highlight some important options and considerations for permanent residents wishing to travel abroad.

Mexico: tourist card for easy access

Mexico, being a neighbor of the United States, is an accessible destination for green card holders. While they do not require a visa, they must obtain a tourist card to enter. This card, with an approximate cost of US$25 to US$35 (variable according to the dollar-Mexican peso exchange rate), is necessary for temporary stays and can be easily processed upon arrival in the country.

Canada: eTA authorization for air travel

Canada is another nearby country that allows entry to green card holders without the need for a visa. However, If the trip is made by plane, an Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA) is required.. This procedure, with a cost of CAD$7, speeds up the entry process, facilitating the travel experience.

For some countries, such as Mexico and Canada, tourist cards or additional authorizations are required Photo: U.S. Department of State

Other destinations: variety of visa-free options

In addition to Mexico and Canada, Green card holders have the possibility to explore other destinations without requiring a visa. These include countries such as Thailand, United Kingdom, Panama, Guatemala, Colombia, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, British Virgin Islands, The Balkans, Peru, Singapore, Costa Rica and Georgia. This diversity of options provides opportunities to discover different cultures and landscapes.

Advantages of traveling without a visa

Among the advantages of traveling without a visa are flexibility, as green card holders can enjoy the freedom to travel without the need to obtain a short-stay visa. The possibility of accessing different countries facilitates the exploration of diverse cultures, enriching travel experiences. In addition, traveling in this modality allows you to avoid the visa application process, simplifies preparations for the trip and reduces the associated stress. However, it is worth taking the following considerations:

Specific requirements: Although many countries allow visa-free entry, it is essential to research and understand the specific requirements of each destination. Tourist card and eTA authorization– For some countries, such as Mexico and Canada, additional tourist cards or authorizations are required, which should be taken into account when planning your trip. Research visa requirements: Although the Green Card provides many opportunities, some countries may have specific requirements. It is crucial to do your research and understand the details before embarking on your trip. Consult with embassies or consulates– The embassy or consulate of the destination country can provide accurate and up-to-date information on visa requirements. It is recommended to contact them before the trip. Additional costs: In addition to travel expenses, some destinations may have fees associated with them, such as the tourist card for Mexico or the eTA authorization for Canada. These costs should be considered in the travel budget.

Please note that visa requirements can change at any time, so up-to-date information is crucial before you travel. The U.S. Embassy in Mexico and the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services website are useful resources for information about visa requirements for different countries.