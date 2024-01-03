In Guatemala, the protests that paralyzed the country in October 2023 revealed a conflict that goes beyond political demands. The fight against corruption stands as a banner in a Guatemala where ancestral traditions collide with government policies, in a desperate search for justice, education and food security. This edition of Reporteros explores the fatigue of Guatemalans, especially those exposed to situations of vulnerability.

