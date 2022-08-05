Nacho Jacob, supposed count of Pozos Dulces, left this Friday the prison of the Murcian district of Sangonera La Verde where he had been since last July after being arrested when he was in a hotel in the company of a minor. Accompanied by his defense attorney, Raúl Pardo-Geijo Ruiz, he left prison after paying bail of 40,000 euros.

Jacob, whose noble title is in doubt, was arrested by the Police last July in a hotel in Murcia when he was in the company of a 14-year-old minor. She had allegedly picked him up hours before at his home and had taken him in his car to a hotel room, where she would have had sex with him.

In addition, in the same way, Jacob would have allegedly abused the brother of the boy with whom he was intercepted, as reflected in the proceedings provided in the investigation. The well-known celebrity advisor must go to court on the 1st and 15th of each month and will not be able to travel to Murcia.