China will announce sanctions against the United States on Friday and suspend cooperation on a number of topics, including talks on climate. Beijing is taking measures following the visit of US politician Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan. After her visit, China conducted a series of military exercises around Taiwan, including the firing of ballistic missiles.

Beijing suspends cooperation on transnational crime prevention and drug trafficking. The repatriation of illegal migrants will also be stopped immediately and the climate talks between the US and China will be paused. During the 2021 climate summit in Glasgow, the two countries, the world’s largest CO2 emitters, announced that they would take more action together. For example, China, together with the US and other countries, signed an agreement to combat deforestation – a major step for the country that at the time invested billions of euros in companies linked to deforestation.

China’s Foreign Ministry announced earlier today that sanctions will also follow on Nancy Pelosi and her family. According to a spokesman, “Pelosi’s visit undermined China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, insulted the One China principle and posed a serious threat to peace and stability in Taiwan.” It is not yet clear what sanctions will be introduced against Pelosi.