The advisory body gives the Ministry a slap on the wrist by pointing out that the Tagus and Segura plans are not coherent or coordinated, which can affect the aqueduct in a “relevant” way
The Council of State considers that the Tagus and Segura basin plans are not coherent and are not coordinated, while pointing out that the establishment of ecological flows in the Alto Tagus must be “compatible” with the Tagus-Segura Transfer . The main observation of the opinion of the Council of State to the new account plans
#Council #State #rules #ecological #flows #transfer #compatible
Leave a Reply