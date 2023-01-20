The Clausura 2023 Tournament, of the MX League, has already played its second date, but Stove Football continues, since the teams still have the opportunity to make changes in their squads.
Here are the latest rumor and transfer news so far:
Santos Laguna continues to insist on the Argentine midfielder from Avellaneda Independent. The newspaper super sports announced that the lagoons offered 250 thousand dollars for a one-year loan, with an option to purchase 1.8 million dollars for 50 percent of the Salsita letter. Given this, El Rojo made it known that he wanted the 250 thousand dollars, but the option in two million and in exchange they would grant him 80 percent.
In the end, what the Torreón team is looking for does not completely displease the Argentines, since it is not far from what the club is asking for.
The Spanish center of America is in the orbit of the Cadiz of LaLiga of Spain. according to AS Diary from that country, the club plans to pay for the loan of the defender.
It must be remembered that the defender does not enter into the plans of the blue creams.
Cruz Azul officially announced the side of Mazatlan FC. This has become the fifth incorporation of the cement team for the current semester. Signature for four years, while those from La Noria managed to get 80 percent of their letter, leaving 20 percent to the purple ones for a future sale.
The Machine He is still looking for a forward center and for that reason he has pointed towards the Saints of Brazil, where according to the media of that country, the negotiations are advanced. However, something that limits the sky-blue club for now is the limit of foreigners, since they must unsubscribe one to be able to incorporate the network breaker.
Given this scenario, the attacker has asked to stay in Peixe’s training so as not to lose pace while Cruz Azul fixes the issue.
After having sounded to reach Blue CrossIn the end, the winger became a reinforcement for the gunboats. Just in December he was released after not renewing his contract with tigers.
It is known that Pachuca tries to take over the Uruguayan from America after losing his scorer. From the outset, the Eagles did not want to give it on loan, so they would only let it go as a final sale.
Given this refusal, the current monarch would look for something else in South America.
Bravos de Juárez also continues to take steps to strengthen itself. The team began discussions with the Banfield on the far left, for now there is a loan offer with an option to buy.
The Drill is analyzing and will respond shortly, while the agent and the player are ready to leave.
With the arrival of the Argentine Nico IbanezTigres must drop one of its foreigners and although there was talk of the Brazilian Rafael Carioca or the Uruguayan Nicolas ‘Tooth’ Lopez, in the end it would be the French who must leave. Until now, the world champion has not seen action with the team in the tournament, which suggests that he is not in the plans of the Argentine coach Diego Cocca.
Only two days ago, the interest of the Real Valladolid of The league by the player of Bravos and now he has become his signing.
The Blanquivioletas have added the Venezuelan left winger, who signed a contract until 2026.
