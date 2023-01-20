Here are the latest rumor and transfer news so far:

According to @fer_esquivel22 Lucas Gonzalez is close to wearing the green and white shirt, finally the warrior fans began to see insistence on an element for Club Santos. pic.twitter.com/ql62hvVVTu — Roberto Focal (@focalroberto) January 20, 2023

In the end, what the Torreón team is looking for does not completely displease the Argentines, since it is not far from what the club is asking for.

CADIZ 🟡 ✍🏼 As anticipated yesterday @diarioas there were polls by Jorge Mére from Cádiz. ➡️ Not only that, there was already contact with Agent / Player.

➡️ Contact with Directive.

*️⃣ Still no formal offer.

*️⃣ With willingness to leave. i ️ Confirmation of Info from Spain. pic.twitter.com/nEewZ2TBzP — Fernando Esquivel (@fer_esquivel22) January 20, 2023

It must be remembered that the defender does not enter into the plans of the blue creams.

OFFICIAL! Carlos Vargas is a new Cruz Azul player. #Closure2023 pic.twitter.com/b5wuFwIU1l — Andre Marin (@andremarinpuig) January 18, 2023

There are VERY ADVANCED steps for striker Raniel Santana to be a new player of #Blue Cross 🇲🇽 with #Saints 🇧🇷 Everything is OK, with the player too, but La Máquina while looking to free up a foreigner quota, dreams of another nine (more difficult) that is priority over him. pic.twitter.com/MCaStQ7PCa — -Nahuel Ferreira- (@nahuelfutbol) January 20, 2023

Given this scenario, the attacker has asked to stay in Peixe’s training so as not to lose pace while Cruz Azul fixes the issue.

Francisco Venegas arrived in Mazatlán after registering two goals and two assists in 29 games with Tigres. pic.twitter.com/w2f6l894BV — Goals and Figures (@golesycifras) January 19, 2023

To improve the offer! Pachuca will make one last effort to sign Federico Viñas and convince América https://t.co/s1udEP35jq pic.twitter.com/PTOv34hRIt — Halftime (@halftime) January 19, 2023

Given this refusal, the current monarch would look for something else in South America.

🚨CONFIRMED🚨

FC Juárez reached an agreement in principle with Banfield for a loan with a mandatory purchase option for Agustín Urzi. The player has the last word, and has offers from Argentina, the United States and European teams, but #bravos leads front pic.twitter.com/nHuCog1es1 — Armando Isais (@Divo_ZBMX) January 20, 2023

The Drill is analyzing and will respond shortly, while the agent and the player are ready to leave.

goodbye @FlorianThauvin that goal is not forgotten in all Monterrey Nuevo León. Thank you Champion du Monde !!!! pic.twitter.com/qRs74zZZ88 — Leandro Rios (@LeandroRiosMx) January 19, 2023

The Blanquivioletas have added the Venezuelan left winger, who signed a contract until 2026.