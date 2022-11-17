Legacy of Kain now has a better chance of making a comeback, with a sequel, a new game or a remake of some kind, whereas the survey responses released by Crystal Dynamics recently were enthusiastic, as reported by the developers.

During a financial meeting organized by Embracer Group, the company that acquired Crystal Dynamics and Eidos, the CEO of the team, Phil Rogers, reported that the public response to the survey on Legacy of Kain released in recent weeks has shown an enthusiasm impressive. Rogers explained that normally, polls like this get a few thousand responses from the public, but in this case there were more than 100,000 responses within a month.

“We wanted to get community perspective on whether there is interest in a reimagining of the world of Nosgoth and our intellectual property, Legacy of Kain,” Rogers explained during the shareholder conference.

“In the past, we’ve seen that these surveys typically get between 1,000 and 3,000 responses, but when we asked about Legacy of Kain, we got over 100,000 replies. 73,000 of these were submitted complete and for that we thank everyone as the survey was quite long.”

Furthermore, the team was also impressed by how the news of the survey quickly traveled around the world between specialized sites and social media: “We saw the news of our survey traveling between social media and the press and we understood that it was a big way to rekindle the community’s passion for this game series,” said the head of Crystal Dynamics.

Given this great response, the team then clarified: “Be assured, we have heard you loud and clear and will continue to update you on the future possibilities of a return of Legacy of Kain”. On the other hand, Embracer Group has already said it wants to take advantage of the extensive catalog of intellectual properties acquired with the western teams that were part of Square Enix.