The Council of Ministers gave the green light this Tuesday to a draft bill to reform the Organic Law of the Judiciary (LOPJ), which establishes a prohibition on associations of judges and prosecutors from collecting private financing.

The Minister of Justice, Félix Bolaños, was in charge of announcing it at the press conference after the Council of Ministers, in which he also announced that the access test to the judicial career will incorporate a written exercise in which The ability to write and relate legal concepts will be valued. In addition to this test there will be, as until now, a multiple choice exam and an oral test, eliminating the second oral test that currently exists.

A system of scholarships will also be established for candidates for an amount equivalent to the minimum wage for four years and study centers will be set up so that applicants can go to study and sing their songs during the preparation process.

Bolaños has assured that “this is an essential advance for the modernization of the public service of Justice.”

Asked about the Royal Decree-Law buswhich among other matters includes the increase in the pensions of 12 million pensioners whose pension is increased by around 3% and non-contributory pensions, by 9%, and incorporates aid for public transport, for those affected by DANA and certain electro-intensive companies, has assured that it hopes that the parliamentary groups in Congress will try to “improve the lives of citizens with their support this Wednesday in the Lower House.”

The Government spokesperson and Minister of Education, Vocational Training and Sports, Pilar Alegría, has shown “concern” over the leaks of the statements of the former deputy of Sumar, Íñigo Errejón, and the actress Elisa Mouliáa before the judge, and has called for ” not questioning the victims.”

The minister has criticized that everyone can have access to these images and statements, and has stated that “I would like this type of leaks, which occur so frequently, not to occur because they are really affecting sensitivity and issues.” intimate relationships of people who are involved in a judicial procedure”.

Finally, Bolaños has also agreed to show his concern about the leaks of the interrogation images.