Because our smartphone has become practically another extension of our body, and we now practically perform any task or action from it, it is not surprising that this device has become the main attack target of all cybercriminals.

There are many ways in which attackers sneak into our computers and accounts to steal both our personal and banking data, either by Fraudulent SMS, infiltrating our Bluetooth or WiFi connection or downloading a file from an email.

But what we did not expect was that an element, now common in all mobile phones, such as The USB type C charging port is one of the biggest vulnerabilities of our device that hackers exploit to the maximum to get away with soops

According to cybersecurity expert Thomas Roth, it is possible to extract the firmware of these devices using USB-C and, with this, be able to run a stealing malware on the device. As he explained at the Chaos Communication Congress event in Hamburg, he detected a vulnerability in the USB-C controller of the iPhone 15 and other later phones, although recognizes that the technique requires specialized knowledge.

This is because these USB-C cables incorporate hidden microcontrollers or wireless antennas that allow the execution of these malicious codes. The expert points out that cybercriminals They could use this system to capture keystrokes made by the user when sending messages, calling phone numbers or entering access credentials to their bank accounts.

This type of scam is known as keylogging, and it allows attackers spy on their victims without them knowing and collect their personal, banking and password information in a stealthy way.

Although Apple has refused to implement protection measures for now, because they consider the process “highly complex and unlikely”, the truth is that perhaps not now, but in not too long and with the speed at which cybercrime develops it could be much easier for people with not so advanced computer skills.

To protect your mobile, Always use original or good brand cables. Avoid connecting your mobile to unknown USB ports and keep your operating system updated. If you have an Apple device, for greater security, it has added a function in iOS 18 that prevents your data from being copied via USB when your phone is locked.