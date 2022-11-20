The costs of politics: here’s how to cut them

You never stop learning. In this article Affaritaliani.it emphasizes the costs of the Italian Parliament. It can be seen that: despite the reduction of parliamentarians, the costs of our institution have remained the same. How did they do it? With a simple signature they increased “the revenue of the parliamentary groups”, with the blessing of the former President “end of privileges (?)” Dr. Robert Fig. Question: is it true that you are fooling us? I want to remind you that public funding for parties was abolished with Legislative Decree 47/2013 and converted with Law 13/2014 under the aegis of the Letta Government.

Now, given that the budget (it seems to be the only thing that can be planned) is very substantial I would suggest to our parliamentarians to take a look and eventually make the promised cuts, dAfter the approval with the constitutional law 29 October 2020, n.1, with the intent that the amount be allocated to the financing of companies that are in desperate need of it (it is also possible to do it with surety which has a frightening multiplier) and, as you can clearly see, they are closing both in large and small companies. I don’t want to be pedantic, but the self-financing system, with the transfer of a percentage of one’s salaries, could always be the formula for helping the party.

I take this opportunity to recall that there are also reimbursements to parties which, according to some estimates, would amount approximately SIX BILLION euros. They are few? In the hope that our parliamentarians will take up the challenge, knowing full well that there are still pensioners who receive at least 530 a month and, moreover, in the presence of a continuous and constant growth of the poor in Italy, we have come to count about 6 million (isn’t it scary?) being a little more sparing wouldn’t hurt and then do you want to see that the “tapeworm” of never enough continues to survive? Thank you.

Subscribe to the newsletter

