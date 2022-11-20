The United States and Wales will face each other in their presentation on the first date of Group B of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, this event will be the return to the World Cup for both teams.
The United States returns to the highest competition of nations after being absent in Russia 2018, this being their eleventh appearance in the tournament, and where they will seek to improve their best historical performance achieved in Korea-Japan 2002, when they were defeated by the slightest difference in quarterfinal against Germany.
Meanwhile, 64 years have passed since Wales’ last FIFA World Cup appearance (1958), making it the longest gap between a nation’s appearances in the tournament’s history. Once they will finish second in their qualifying group to then beat the Czech Republic in the playoffs.
United States national team
Q: Matt Turner- The goalkeeper of F.C. Dallas would be the owner, after deregistration Zac Steffen of the call for injury.
RB: Sergiño Dest – The AC Milan player is the absolute owner of the right-back.
CB: Walker Zimmerman – The Nashville SC central defender is another of the players considered immovable starters.
CB: Tim Ream – The experienced player of fulham He would aim as one of the central defenders who would start as starters.
LI: Antonée Robinson – The player of atlanta united He has become an immovable starter, after his great level with his club and in his representations with the selective.
CDM: Yunus Musah – The youthful Valencia midfielder aims to be a starter in midfield.
MC: Tyler Adams- At just 23 years old, he is one of the leaders of the national team, he is currently part of Leeds United and there has been a gradual improvement in his level, going from the Bundesliga to the Premier League.
MC: Brenden Aaronson – Another youthful midfielder who could take over in the possible absence of weston mckennieAfter his brief stint in the Salzburg of Austria, current is part of the leeds united of the Premier League.
ED: Tim Weah- The player of Lille of France would be part of the American attack.
IE: Christian Pulisic – The Chelsea leader and captain has the responsibility of being the one who leads the offense and who of good crosses to ‘9’.
DC: Jesus Ferreira – The player of F.C. Dallas he scored 18 goals in 33 games in the North American championship and is the candidate to start.
Wales national team
Q: Wayne Hennessey – The experienced goalkeeper of the Nottingham Forest He is shaping up to be the starter, since he has more than 100 matches at an absolute level.
CB: Ethan Ampadu – Despite his youth, at only 22 years old, he has a long history at the club level, playing in up to three different countries, in addition, the current player from Venice He already has 37 games at the club level.
CB: Joe Rodon – With 25 years the players of State Renais from France has played in three different countries and has 30 matches at an absolute level and is usually a fixture in the recent process.
CB: Ben Davies – The most mature footballer of the centrals is another who has also played in three different countries, the player of the spurs At the age of 29, he has represented his country since 2012 and has 74 matches at an absolute level.
MD: Connor Roberts- The multi-functional right-back works as an interior on the right, mainly in the national team, and the player from the Burnley He is usually one of the usual holders of the combined.
MC: Joe Allen- Despite the fact that he has no rhythm due to an injury that has been dragging on his thigh, the player is already coaching the team in the group and could return to the starting lineup as one of the most experienced players in the team.
MC: Aaron Ramsey- The experienced player of Nice from France is one of the benchmarks for Wales and is clearly a starter, since he has represented his country since 2007 and has played 75 matches at an absolute level.
IM: Neco Williams- The multi-functional right-back works as an inside on the left in the team and at only 21 years old he is already a fixture since 2020 where he has played 23 games.
IE: Gareth Bale – The ‘Cyclone Wales’ needs no introduction, he is the top figure of the representative, his great career at club level makes him the hope of his nation.
ED: Daniel James- The multifunctional attacker of the leeds united He is a fixture in the team, has represented his nation since 2018 and has played 38 games at an absolute level.
DC: Kieffer More – The experienced 30-year-old plays for the bournemouth and thanks to his level of play since 2019 he is considered to represent his country and has 28 games.
What the United States lineup will look like (4-3-3)
For the debut against Wales, Berhalter is concerned about the situation McKenniewho suffered a muscle injury on October 30 and although he is considered an undisputed starter so as not to take risks, he could opt for Brenden Aaronson for this first duel.
Another of the doubts that I would have Berhalter for the World Cup debut it would be up front, specifically the ‘9’, with Jesus Ferreirawho scored 18 goals in 33 games with F.C. Dallas in season, and Josh Sargentwho in the season registers nine goals in 19 meetings with the Norwich in the English Second Division.
Goalie: Matt Turner.
Defenses: Sergiño Dest, Walker Zimmerman, Tim Ream/Aaron Long, Antonee Robinson.
Midfielders: Yunus Musah, Tyler Adams, Brenden Aaronson/Weston McKennie.
Forwards: Tim Weah, Christian Pulisic and Jesus Ferreira/Josh Sargent.
What the Wales line-up will look like (3-4-3)
Wales manager, Rob Page He gave the names of his players called up for the 2022 World Cup and these could be the starting eleven in his debut.
Goalie: Hennessey.
Defenses: Ampadu, Joe Rodon, and Ben Davies.
Midfielders: Roberts, Allen, Ramsey, and Williams.
Forwards: Bale, Daniel James, and Kieffer More.
