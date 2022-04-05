The Monegasque of Ferrari and the Dutch of Red Bull have so far dominated the start of the F1 World Championship and they seem to be the two most authoritative candidates to fight for the title. Let’s go into the details of a challenge on the wire between two drivers born 16 days apart, who have known each other perfectly since the days of karts and who do not want to lift their foot first.
For the avoidance of doubt: it is better to wait a few more races to give Mercedes and a tough guy like Lewis Hamilton definitively dead and out of action. But so far the World Championship has said that the two-man challenge for the title could be Charles Leclerc-Max Verstappen, with a Ferrari finally protagonist. One victory per side in two races, same age, crystal clear talent, two great teams: who is stronger and what can make the difference? Let’s try to find out by analyzing some of the main strengths of both, as well as an inevitable judgment on the available vehicle: car, speed, experience, melee, race / tire management.
