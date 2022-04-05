For the avoidance of doubt: it is better to wait a few more races to give Mercedes and a tough guy like Lewis Hamilton definitively dead and out of action. But so far the World Championship has said that the two-man challenge for the title could be Charles Leclerc-Max Verstappen, with a Ferrari finally protagonist. One victory per side in two races, same age, crystal clear talent, two great teams: who is stronger and what can make the difference? Let’s try to find out by analyzing some of the main strengths of both, as well as an inevitable judgment on the available vehicle: car, speed, experience, melee, race / tire management.