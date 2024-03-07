A treasure of nature hidden in an old suitcase abandoned in the garage

This woman's story has already spread throughout the world thanks to social networks and has received an incredible number of thank you messages from numerous users. It all started thanks to one old suitcase found it in the garage….

The story comes from Texas, United States. She had gone to the cellar for another reason and her gaze stopped on an old suitcase. Immediately the woman approached and, intrigued, she decided to open it. She imagined it might contain old memories of the previous owners, such as books, photographs, clothes. Instead, she found herself faced with something truly incredible.

That old suitcase contained a hive! So, aware of the fact that bees must be protected at the cost of their lives, because they are the most precious thing for human survival, the owner of the house contacted an expert in the sector.

He answered his call Erika Thompson of Texas Beewors, who has dedicated his life to bees for years. His social page is followed all over the world:

It is always a privilege for me to take care of the hives. They live in a colony: I am very fond of them. I have been dealing with them for 10 years, when I learned that they were dying.

Erika went to the garage and when she opened her suitcase, one wonder of nature it started buzzing around her. She immediately shared the images of her on her Instagram account and in a short time they went around the world!

It took me almost a day to move the bee colony to a suitable place. They were so kind and cooperative. I found the queen, she went to her new home with all the other bees. There were thousands of them: we can learn a lot from them!”

A small gesture from the woman who called Erika, which instead was a fundamental contribution for the entire planet!

