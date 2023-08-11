This time of year, in which high temperatures hit hard throughout the national territory, invites you to drink refreshing drinks to combat the sweltering heat. To do this, over the next few weeks this newspaper will bring several ideas for fresh cocktails -alcoholic and non-alcoholic-, ideal for this period and accessible so that anyone can prepare them at home and feel like a true professional ‘bartender’. The first of these is The Cooper, an alcoholic cocktail inspired by the journey of the ‘Sherry Cask’ -vinized wooden casks-, which left Asturias for Scotland passing through Jerez in order to refine the most exclusive whiskeys of the Scottish territory.

Borja Cortina, a renowned Asturian ‘bartender’, defines The Cooper as a cocktail “for more experienced palates due to its whiskey base”, but “close, accessible and recommended for anyone”, since its ingredients can be found in any supermarket. Wood is the cornerstone of this cocktail that is inspired by the journey of the barrels filled with Jerez wine and that left from Cantabrian and Asturian lands -from where the wooden barrels came out-, to end the trip in Scotland, the cradle of of the whiskey

The Cooper is preferably made in a mixing glass. As Borja Cortina explains, “it doesn’t cool as much as a traditional cocktail shaker, so if you use it the amount of water would be much higher and the cocktail would be diluted, leaving it weaker.” Therefore, to mix we have to be fine and intuitive, also with the temperature. “One minute stirring in the mixing glass is an ideal time for it to reach the perfect temperature,” says the renowned ‘bartender’. Also, if the glass is cold, better. If not, it is better to add ice to taste until the desired coolness is reached.

There is no trick as such to reach the right temperature, so intuition plays a fundamental role when it comes to making a refreshing cocktail.

The mixing glass, although it may seem not, cools quickly. In just a few seconds, it leaves the mixture at about two degrees below zero. But you have to be careful with excessive dilution so that the cocktail is not watered down. Also, The Cooper is made with ice cubes. Never with crushed ice, since it would excessively dilute the content, “since it is a cocktail without a more citric component that can compensate for this dilution,” he points out.

To prepare the lime and sherry cordial, mix in equal parts wine and sugar over low heat, stirring until the sugar is completely dissolved. Measure the quantity obtained and mix it with the same amount Roses lime cordial. (Note that, for each glass of this cocktail, we only use 1cl of this mixture) Once the mixture is prepared, serve all the ingredients in a mixing glass with plenty of ice and stir gently until you get the perfect temperature. Strain and serve in a short whiskey glass with a good block of ice. Decorate with a sheet of apple.

Borja Cortina is clear about what this cocktail should be paired with: “I see The Cooper more to end a meal, even with something sweet like a dessert.” There are other more refreshing cocktails that allow a certain pairing, but in the case of The Cooper it is so powerful that it shines by itself, without the need to be accompanied. «It is a cocktail more focused on the expert drinker. That is precisely why I like to make it, since I enjoy the feeling of bringing these more distilled flavors closer to the general public », he adds.







Another detail to take into account are the glasses, especially for size and volume. The Cooper starts from just 7 cl between the Whiskey, the sherry and lime cordial and the ice cider. Therefore, depending on the capacity and type of ice used, the glass is a fundamental factor for the experience to be complete. For The Cooper, a low glass of whiskey and a slice of apple are recommended as the final detail to achieve a suitable aesthetic. “We can use glasses and goblets from home, but the aesthetics and mouthfeel of a good glass completely changes the perspective of a cocktail.” Every detail is important for a cocktail to be a complete success. However, flavor is the basis of any drink, and in this The Cooper -a fresh and intense cocktail- does not disappoint at all.