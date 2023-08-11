A bad story, whichever way you look at it. But in the end everyone agreed: “Situation badly managed”, “It shouldn’t have gotten to this point”

John Albanese





@

GiovaAlbanese – TURIN

Bonucci and Juventus are now speaking through legal channels. The former defender asked to be reinstated in the squad through a certified email, specifically distrusting the club with respect to the decision to put him out of the squad. The story has obviously touched the sensitivity of the fans, who have expressed different points of view on social media.

COMMENTS — Some of the fans experience the situation with a little embarrassment: “The club and the player shouldn’t have gotten to this point. It’s a defeat for everyone, regardless of how you think. Both sides come out badly – ​​writes a fan -. In general, I didn’t perceive this firmness at Juve even during the last farce trial.” But there are also those who criticize the choice of the player: “A club informs you that it no longer fits into their tactical and technical plans and that they are looking for another team for you.. It also allows you to continue training… What do you do? Get a lawyer to reinstate you”. See also Thiago Motta: "Deserved victory, close to scoring even before the 2-1"

PROTECTED — A part of the social population goes to defend the former Juventus captain, speaking of “humanity”. Or: “I don’t like the way #Bonucci is being treated at all. Only money matters to him anymore ”and“ Bad story, he doesn’t deserve this ”, among the most significant comments.

all wrong — And who, on the other hand, bothers the story to come up with a comparison with another former Juventus captain: “Let’s forget it, right or wrong, but when Del Piero was told to leave he left, precisely because of that love with which #Bonucci fills himself so much the mouth”. But even a part of those who claim to be his historical supporter consider it “a badly managed situation”.

children and stepchildren — Someone takes the opportunity to bring up Allegri, considering that the decision to put the player out of the squad arose from a request from the coach: “First of all, I agree with the cuts in the squad, but how is the situation evolving between #juventus and #bonucci everything is a bit shameful. Maybe it’s the only good thing done by #allegri but never let them touch the pupils #alexsandro and singer company“. See also WRC | Pirelli: in Japan P Zero Hard the only choice among Rally1

traitor — Others, on the other hand, are ironic, recalling the still image of an old final against Inter: “Time runs fast, but #Bonucci is always there waiting to come in to take the penalty”. And who hasn’t yet forgiven him for that “betrayal” he committed with his move to Milan for one season: “It could certainly have been resolved better, but I can’t deny that not seeing him anymore with my colors is truly a wonderful feeling and if he were to stay it would only be and only for money, because the real attachment to the shirt has already demonstrated it in the past”. And again: “The story between #Bonucci and #Juventus is taking an even more pathetic turn than in 2017, and it wasn’t simple”. See also The report cards of the Internationals: Medvedev from 10. Sinner below the sufficiency, 5