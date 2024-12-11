The convergence of struggles in search of progress

As an LGTBIQ+ activist and socialist, I want to clearly state that there is no contradiction in these identities. On the contrary, they are intrinsically connected struggles that seek progress and the defense of human rights, ensuring that no one is left behind. The intersectionality of our struggles is fundamental to understanding that the search for social justice and the fight for equal rights are two sides of the same coin.

LGTBIQ+ activism is, in many ways, heir to the feminist movement. We have been inspired by their achievements and their courage to challenge established norms. It is through feminist struggle that we have learned the importance of questioning patriarchy and its oppressive structures. The defense of the rights of all sexual orientations, identities and gender expressions must be aligned with the fight for gender equality, since both seek to dismantle systems of oppression that harm everyone.

Recently, the 41st Congress of the PSOE revealed a disturbing reality: a trans-exclusionary minority has managed to prevail over a majority that seemed confident that this could not happen. This fact should make us reflect on organization and mobilization. The TERF (Trans-Exclusionary Radical Feminism) movement has been consolidated and is well organized, operating within a current of reactionary denialism, which among other realities, denies the existence of non-binary identities. These types of ideologies are not only harmful to the LGTBIQ+ community, but they also slow down democratic advances and undermine human rights.

It is crucial that we unite, all of us, the defenders of freedom and progress. We cannot allow internal divisions to weaken our struggle. The strength that comes from our diversity and our shared experiences must be our greatest ally. We must develop an inclusive strategy that prevents no one from being left behind, because true progress is only achieved when all social realities are considered and respected.

In this sense, it is essential that progressive, feminist and LGTBIQ+ movements meet and strengthen each other. Together, we can build an inclusive future, where each person has the right to be who they are, without fear of retaliation or discrimination. The fight for equality is a collective fight, and it is our responsibility to ensure that every voice is heard and valued.

History has taught us that struggles are intertwined, and now more than ever, we must act with determination and unity. It is time for all defenders of freedom to stand up and work together for a future where inclusion and respect are the norm, not the exception. Only in this way can we move towards a more just and equitable society for all.