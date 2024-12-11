The Aran Valley is one of the most spectacular regions in all of Spain, and this region of the province of Lleida, in that part of Catalonia in which the Pyrenees dominate the entire environment, it is full of impressive natural spaces and small towns where the Romanesque architecture is the great protagonist. Of course, in addition to towns like Bosost or Vielha and the Baqueira-Beret station, There are also many unknown gems that can be visited.

One of the best kept secrets in the entire environment is Aran Park, an animal sanctuary located in the heart of this beautiful area of ​​the Pyrenees that can be very reminiscent of Cabácerno, in Cantabria. This fauna reserve has numerous species of animals and it is a great option to complement the sublime getaway through the Aran Valley and learn a little more about this exciting Catalan corner.

Aran Park, the animal reserve in the heart of the Pyrenees

In this impressive sanctuary, the animals They live in semi-freedom, and in it you can find all types of fauna that inhabit the ecosystems of the Pyrenees, from predators such as brown bears and various types of wolves to smaller specimens, such as marmots, polecats, or otters, through deer, elk, vultures, lynx or roe deer, among many others. In total, you will be able to see fifteen species in this spectacular reserve.

Aran Park occupies an area of about 20 hectares, as can be read on its website, and walk along its paved paths while contemplating the animals and the vast forest vegetation in which they live. in about two hours. Of course, halfway there you can recharge your batteries in the picnic area in the park, as well as interact with some species on their small farm. Furthermore, it is accessible with baby strollers, so the whole family can enjoy it.

Without a doubt, this reserve is a magnificent excursion for animal lovers Make a getaway to the extraordinary Aran Valley. Of course, you will have to wait until 2025, since the sanctuary opens every day from the month of March to November. The entrance price is 16 euros, while children up to 12 years old pay 12 euros. Your schedule is from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.although in July and August it extends until 7 p.m.





How to get to Aran Park in the Aran Valley

The closest town to Aran Park is that of Bosost, and you only need to travel the tight curves of the road N-141 to reach the sanctuary. Despite being only six kilometers away, it takes just a few ten minutes to get from the town to the reserve, which is also one of the last places before reaching the border between Spain and France.

