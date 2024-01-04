Hezbollah said that it targeted a gathering of Israeli soldiers at the “Shtoula” site, confirming that “direct hits were achieved.”

On the other hand, media reports reported that an Israeli bombing targeted the outskirts of the town of Hula, in addition to an Israeli raid with a march on the outskirts of the town of Bint Jbeil.

The Lebanese News Agency also said that an Israeli warplane fired two missiles near a Lebanese army position in the border town of Maroun al-Ras.

The same agency added that a similar raid by Israeli aircraft subsequently targeted the area of ​​Oqba Salha, on the outskirts of the city of Bint Jbeil in the central sector of southern Lebanon.

The sources did not mention any details about human or material losses.

Since the outbreak of war between Israel and Hamas on October 7, the Lebanese-Israeli border has witnessed a daily exchange of bombing between Hezbollah and the Israeli army.