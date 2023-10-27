At its meeting this Friday, the Governing Board of the Murcia City Council approved the award to the commercial company Unión de la Mejora de la Comunicación SL of the consolidation works of the Molino Armero, located in the Monteagudo-Cabezo de Torres Historical Site and included within of the municipal strategic project ‘Las Fortalezas del Rey Lobo’.

The works, which have a budget of 257,365 euros, will begin in January and have a completion period of six months. The works will allow the reinforcement of the existing building, by carrying out emergency actions that prevent the continuous deterioration to which the old mill is subjected.

The project covers the necessary actions to ensure both the structural stability of the building, with the safeguarding of the construction elements, and its watertightness, so as to stop the progressive deterioration to which it is subjected as a consequence of the access of rainwater. In this sense, the necessary work will be carried out for the removal of covering materials, the demolition of unstable walls and roofs, in addition to the structural reinforcement of existing walls, including the stitching of cracks, the reconstruction of ruins and the surface treatment of the exterior walls, as well as the execution of new roofs.

In addition, the works contemplated include protection measures for the movable property present inside the Molino Armero, proceeding to its inventory. The Armero Mill, which has been municipal property since 2020, is located on an old Islamic pool and next to the Churra la Vieja irrigation ditch, within the Monteagudo-Cabezo de Torres Historical Site, declared BIC.

It is one of the last paprika mills in the Region of Murcia and has great ethnographic interest, given that it preserves the remains of the previous mill from the 17th century and the most recent one from the 20th century. When the consolidation work is completed, the Murcia City Council indicates that it will undertake the comprehensive rehabilitation project of the Molino Armero and its entire surroundings, which covers an area of ​​6,900 square meters. This plan also includes the recovery of the orchard-garden located on the Islamic pond and the Churra la Vieja irrigation ditch.