The National Commission of the Retirement Savings System (Consar) of Mexico, announced that it will launch a mutual fund, with the Retirement Fund Administrators (Afores), to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in March of this year.

According to the president of Consar, Iván Pliego, This fund will be made up of a group of SMEs that will receive investment or financing of the Retirement Fund Administrators (Afores), whose resources are earmarked for investment in the Mexican stock market.

Hence, the federal official estimated that this fund for the development of SMEs It will be ready and available before the end of MarchHowever, the requirements and the way in which entrepreneurs will be able to access said financial resources have not yet been announced.

The fund for SMEs

Iván Pliego stressed that the Afores are very careful with the investments they make, since these are the resources of the workers that will be used for their retirement or pension. For this reason, the mutual fund It will be managed by a manager who will be in charge of assigning the resources to the companies responsibly, complying with all necessary risk analysis.

Therefore, the financing that SMEs will receive comes from the resources managed by the Afores, which currently amount to 5.442 trillion pesos. These resources can be used by companies to meet their projects or particular needs.

It is worth mentioning that a mutual fund is a financial instrument made up of a basket with different valuessuch as company shares or company or government debt securities.

So, Iván Pliego highlighted that the resources of the Afores are constantly increasing due to the bimonthly contributions and the income generatedwhich gives them the potential to continue increasing investments in the Mexican stock market.

In fact, he estimated that every year there will be at least 500 billion pesos available in the system to allocate to the financing of different projects development, infrastructure, agriculture, among others, according to the public official.

Therefore, with the launch of the mutual fund for SMEs by Consar and Afores, it is intended to have a positive impact on the growth of Mexican start-ups and thereby contribute to the financial consolidation of the country, as well as the generation of employment.