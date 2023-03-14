Advice to the Minister of the Environment reported that she is fine and “continues under observation, following medical advice”

The Minister of the Environment, Marina Silva, was admitted this Monday (March 13, 2023) to a hospital in Brasília after showing flu symptoms.

At the Marina’s profile on Twitter, the advisory reported that the minister tested for covid-19 and dengue, but both were negative. According to the publication, she is fine and “continues under observation, following medical advice”.

Due to the symptoms, Marina canceled the schedule that was scheduled for the afternoon of this Monday.