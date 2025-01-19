Next Monday, the Prince Harry He has a significant date marked on his agenda due to the context in which it is framed. In the midst of the consequences of the fires that have affected his new home since he left the Palace with Meghan Marklethe brother of Prince William must face a judicial matter. As stipulated, at the beginning of next week his trial will take place in the High Court against the publisher of the newspaper ‘The Sun’ or ‘The Times’, News Group Newspaper, with whom he has been in a battle since accusing her of invading his privacy with the intention of carrying out an illegal investigation to collect personal data.

Without Meghan or his children, Harry “will receive limited protection from the Metropolitan Police” during the eight weeks that the court hearings are expected to last, as ‘The Mirror’ notes. Without knowing what result he will obtain in his war against the British media conglomerate, since in previous chapters of it he has had victories and defeats, what is clear to him is that he does not plan to stay at Buckingham Palace.

For Harry, NGN had crossed the boundaries of good practice by using irregular techniques to obtain private information. But in his case, being a public figure with media interest means that there is no possible crime when reporting certain details that link him. According to him, in the past he was an alleged victim of an investigation that sought to expose his darkest side and, given the lack of secrets, rumors were published instead.

According to the defendant, the former director of the group did confirm the information with Palacio, since the existence of evidence that demonstrated what was going to be published prevented any denial of the data. However, what the group is accused of, as reported by the media, is of deceiving their sources to obtain the information they wanted, for which once they saw the light the Prince began to feel watched and judged, as they emphasized negative aspects. of his life.









That is exactly what another British media outlet has recently done just a few days before the Prince’s trial begins. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, after being criticized for their work helping the population affected by the fires, have been attacked again with the publication of an article that exposes how they behave towards their workers. In the piece released by ‘Vanity Fair’ in the United States, different former employees of the Duke and Duchess tarnish their image by revealing details and exposing the work environment they lived with Harry and Meghan.

A member of Harry’s podcast revealed that after working with Meghan he needed to go to therapy and others admit that they were forced to rest for several days after feeling pressured by Markle. “I think that if Meghan recognized her own flaws or personal contributions to situations instead of getting trapped in a victim narrative, her perception could be better,” added another testimony along with another worker who claimed that Meghan could yell at people if They did not speak loudly, a harshness of which she was accused some time ago and which launched an internal investigation to clarify the matter. Harry is also criticized in the article, which highlights his lack of socialization in Montecito and the feeling of having been scammed by another former worker.