Dani Olmo (26 years old) will not be available for Barça’s next match, on Tuesday against Benfica. The midfielder suffered a physical setback against Getafe and the medical tests he underwent this Sunday have confirmed that he suffers from an overload in the soleus of his right leg. Another setback for Flick, who will not be able to count on Iñigo Martínez.

The Terrassa player came off the bench again against Getafe after starting against Betis in the Copa del Rey. In total, he played just over half an hour including the added minutes.

It was after the match when Olmo complained of muscle discomfort to the Barça medical team. The pain came from the soleus, where an overload was observed in the tests carried out at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper by the medical services.

Despite it being a non-serious injury, the player will not be able to play against Benfica, since Flick’s team must travel to Lisbon tomorrow to prepare for that match.

When the team returns from Lisbon it will be determined what evolution this overload has had to know if it reaches Valencia. In the player’s environment they appear calm and also believe that there is a part of stress due to the tension experienced by the delay in their registration. All of this could have taken its toll on the Egarense footballer.