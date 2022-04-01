In just a few hours the draw for the groups for the Qatar 2022 World Cup will be held. The 29 teams that already have their place, and the three that still have to qualify, will know their fate this afternoon.
The draw, as in most championships, will not be pure and will have its conditions.
The 32 selections are divided into four pots. In Pot 1 is Qatar (A1) as the Host and will go directly to group A in the first position, along with the 7 best teams in the FIFA ranking. Pot 2 is made up of the teams from 8th to 15th place, pot 3 the teams that are between 16th and 24th, and pot 4 the rest of the teams, including the 3 that are winners of the playoffs that are still to come. disputed, regardless of their position in the FIFA ranking.
The 32 teams will be divided into eight groups and two teams from the same Confederation will not be able to coincide, except for UEFA, which has 13 representatives. Therefore there will be five groups with two European teams, while the other three groups will have a UEFA team and the remaining three from another Confederation (CONMEBOL, CONCACAF, AFC, CAF and OFC).
The geographical separation criterion so that two teams from the same Confederation do not coincide in a group, is also taken into account with the possible winners of the playoffs. The winner of the playoff between Peru and Australia or the United Arab Emirates will not be able to go to a group in which there are teams from CONMEBOL or from the AFC, regardless of which team qualifies. Namely; if Australia or the United Arab Emirates qualify, they cannot be matched in a group with CONMEBOL teams, even if they belong to the AFC, and the same would happen if the winner of the playoff is Peru.
Exactly the same happens with the other playoff between New Zealand and Costa Rica, that the winner cannot be in a group where there is already a selection from the OFC or CONCACAF since the draw is made before knowing which teams will definitely be in Qatar. .
In addition to raffling the distribution of the groups, the positions will also be made, so the pairings will be defined.
