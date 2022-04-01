When the tiger takes off to jump, he is prepared with all his senses, with muscles, tendons and joints for the following landing and cushions smoothly. Nature arranged it that way. If the Tiger 1200 does that, it’s the same now. Triumph set it up that way.

Apart from the name, there isn’t much that the new big enduro from England has in common with its predecessor. The principle of the cardan drive, the design principle of the engine as a three-cylinder and a high degree of security for journeys, jaunts and everyday life have been retained. The 2022 Tiger 1200 isn’t just a re-engineering of something that already exists, it’s an entirely new, radically modern motorcycle with enhanced off-road capabilities. Sensors galore, a comprehensive package of latest-generation electronic assistance systems are among them, including an extraordinarily smart semi-active Showa suspension.

So if the tiger leaves the ground for a short time, which often happens when riding off-road, then it uses all its senses, especially its lift-off detection, to prepare for the landing. Within milliseconds, she electrically tightens the valves of her dampers so that the moment of touchdown is smooth and does not cause the spring elements to bottom out.









picture series



pack formation

:



triumph



Triumph says: The success of the Tiger 1200 will be resounding. The new generation of the maxi travel enduro – the industry now prefers the generic term adventure bike – is the result of “probably the most ambitious development project in the history of Triumph”. One example of the rapid progress is the arsenal of assistance systems. There are several more.







Up to six driving modes are offered. They vary lean angle ABS and traction control, engine response and chassis settings depending on the terrain, crew needs and preferences. Everything can also be changed individually over a wide spectrum and adapted to the current needs in a very simple, easy-to-understand way, mainly with the help of a five-way joystick, so that you actually like to use it when driving.

You don’t necessarily have to have it

New features include a near-perfect working shift assistant, adaptive headlights, hill start assist, smartphone connectivity, 7-inch TFT screen, keyless system for ignition, steering lock and fuel cap, backlit switches on the handlebars and automatic turn signal cut-off, which are among the smartest in the market belongs. Triumph now also comes with a rear radar, it is the basis of the lane change and blind spot assistant, which emits corresponding light signals in the rear-view mirrors. Our impression after the first test drives: You don’t necessarily have to have it, but it doesn’t hurt either. The cruise control is of the conventional variety; Front radar and adaptive cruise control are not required by Triumph after weighing customer demand and cost calculations.







Of all the existing competitors for the Tiger 1200, the British have one in particular on their radar, the R 1250 GS from BMW. They have used it as a guide and call them by their names without being too fussy. In its mature versatility, the Bavarian bestseller still represents the measure of all things in this class and is the natural choice for many motorcyclists who love to travel, not only because of the beefy boxer engine, but also because of the maintenance-free cardan instead of a chain drive.