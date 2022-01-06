Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The Department of Community Development, in cooperation with the Family Development Foundation in Abu Dhabi, concluded the first phase of the virtual reality initiative for the elderly, in which a group of citizens and residents who lived the social experience with modern technological technology participated in achieving effective communication and strengthening social ties aimed at improving the quality of life for the elderly who are an essential part of the family’s quality of life.

Dr. Laila Abdulaziz Al-Hayas, Executive Director of the Monitoring and Social Innovation Sector at the Department of Community Development, said: “The virtual reality initiative is one of the digital initiatives launched by the department in cooperation with the Family Development Foundation, in addition to the cognitive digital rehabilitation initiative, which targets the elderly category of citizens and residents. In the society of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, as virtual reality has proven successful in contributing to the promotion of physical and psychological health, reducing isolation and loneliness, as well as spending enjoyable times of entertainment and entertainment, which reflects the integrated efforts in providing care and a decent life for them.

Al-Hayas added: “The elderly participants considered the technical experience an important factor in enabling them to open areas of dialogue with family members about the topics that were watched, and it also contributed to giving them the opportunity to visit different places around the world virtually while they were in their homes,” stressing that the department is working. With the Family Development Foundation team, they developed a plan to expand the initiative and circulate it to a larger segment, in addition to studying the design of content commensurate with the needs and aspirations of the elderly in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

And she continued: “A number of senior citizens and residents in the emirate participated in the experiment, who were selected based on scientific criteria that guarantee their safety. Various workshops were held to introduce them and their families to this technology and its benefits, and train them on how to use it, as they showed their satisfaction and happiness with participation and its role in building bridges of communication.” With their families, children and grandchildren, in addition to the importance of the experience in expanding their knowledge.”

It is worth noting that a ceremony honoring the participants in the first phase of the initiative was held in the presence of His Excellency Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department of Community Development, Hamad Ali Al Dhaheri, Undersecretary of the Department of Community Development, Maryam Al Rumaithi, Director General of the Family Development Foundation, and a number of officials and employees from both sides. Certificates of appreciation for the participants in the program.