Mariam Boukhatamine (Ras Al Khaimah)

Those in charge of the “Corona” survey center and vaccination services in the gym in Al Dhait area in Ras Al Khaimah set the working hours in the center, where the examination is conducted during weekdays, from nine in the morning until 5 in the evening, and the vaccine is taken from Monday to Friday from 8 From 8 am to 4 pm, Saturday is excluded, and Sunday is from 8 am to 4 pm.

The center witnessed a large turnout from citizens and non-citizens during the last period, and in conjunction with the great turnout, a center for the examination of the “Corona” virus was opened, at the Sheikh Saud School in the Mairid region, to relieve the great pressure experienced by the examination centers in Ras Al Khaimah, and to accommodate the large numbers of people wishing to undergo the examination. .

In order to reduce bottlenecks and the waiting period to undergo the examination, several examination points have been allocated for families and school students in Ras Al Khaimah, such as Shaam Hospital, “Hall Al-Bayt Mutwahid” and Sheikh Saud Educational Charitable School in Al-Maarid, in addition to health centers affiliated with the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, for families and students, In addition to the commercial centers “Rak Mall, Al-Manar, and Hamra”, especially after the large increase in cases who wish to free examination in these centers for early detection of infection with the Corona virus, vaccination and vaccination.

The Sheikh Saud Charitable School in Al-Maarid has also been designated only for families and school students, where the field team is present to examine “Covid-19”.

In turn, the public and those hesitating at the examination centers praised the role played by health authorities in providing specialized health services in providing the vaccine and detecting “Corona,” calling on the authorities to extend evening periods for the issue of vaccination and vaccination so that everyone can obtain health services.