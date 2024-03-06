There is amoxicillin with clavulanic acid – 250/125 mg dose – offered at a price ranging from 30.39 euros for 10 pills (approximately 3 euros each) up to 268.97 euros for 180 tablets. But for the 875/125 mg version it also reaches 994.86 euros for 270 pills. There are strategic 'tags', for example 'best augmentin* price', to attract those looking for a deal in online bazaars. Bargain like 270 Amoxicillin 250 mg capsules at 30 cents each. This is just an example of the medicines listed on a website that apparently belongs to a pharmacy in Central Italy. It's a shame that the pharmacy in question didn't even know it had this portal until a few days ago where – in the words – you can “obtain the cheapest generic drugs in Italy”. Plus “without the need for a medical prescription”, with “fast and discreet delivery, guaranteeing privacy” and with the possibility of paying in “cryptocurrencies”. “Maximum flexibility”, the motto.

“Obviously this is not our real website. We noticed what was happening – he tells Adnkronos Salute Stefano Sebastiani, owner of the Sebastiani Pharmacy located in Villa Raspa (Spoltore, province of Pescara) – In the past we had the '.com' domain with the name of our pharmacy and we never renewed it, leaving it in December to activate 'farmaciasebastiani.it' instead. Someone got hold of it, but used all our data, including the address of our pharmacy. They sell everything without a prescription, at very low prices. On Monday we made the report and went to the Postal Police. This is definitely a scam, because they are using our data. The Postal Police explained to us that they will block the site and try to identify those responsible.”

It seems that the 'fake' portal is based “in England”. And only the phone number is not the real one of the pharmacy whose identity was stolen, but is fake. “In the sense – Sebastiani points out – that it is a piece of our old VAT number. Despite everything, however, people find us. They go on the Internet, track down our number and just happened to call us. However, it is a damage to one's image. They asked us how it works, how you can buy it at those prices. And it's embarrassing. There is also the risk, among other things, that these are counterfeit drugs“.

The list of categories of drugs offered by this illegal online 'pharmacy' ranges from Covid (established as the first item) to antivirals (including hydroxychloroquine), from antidepressants to anti-cancer medicines, from products for asthma and cholesterol to the morning-after pill and inevitable weight loss drugs. Actually these products cannot be sold like this, in the manner promised by this site. Italy has very strict rules and defined which types of medicines and products can be marketed online, and the sites that can sell medicines are authorized by the ministry and must carry a stamp: these are pharmacies that also have an online space and must be recognized and recognisable.

And obviously the reported website has none of these features. In the frequently asked questions space, the person behind this business claims to offer “a wide selection of generic medications to treat various medical conditions, from sexual health to diabetes control and more.” It claims to guarantee “quality” and offer products “from approved pharmaceutical companies that comply with international standards”, but without providing any proof of this. And it also reassures about privacy. All this between one typo and another, which could raise suspicion.

“What I can say – concludes Sebastiani – is that I hope that the site in question can now be dismantled and darkened as quickly as possible. And obviously I urge people not to trust these offers. Behind an affordable price there can be something dangerous for your health. You should always check and only contact those who are truly authorized to sell this type of product online. You don't mess around with medicines“.