The 'trap' of the new NHS price list for exams and visits, which was supposed to come into force on January 1st and was then postponed to April 1st, could also affect the jobs of accredited clinics, laboratories and private centers with “36 thousand jobs at risk nationwide, including those of over 1,000 doctors”. The Uap reports it, theUnion of clinics and polyclinicswhich asks for “government intervention to save the jobs of Italians, as the new Nomenclator will reap victims of Italian families”.

The UAP doesn't stop. “The national assembly will be convened on March 20 in which all interested parties of the Government are called to participate, to be able to understand the intention underlying the application of the new tariff nomenclature, which provides for an 80% cut in reimbursements, damaging Southern Italy above all – underlines the UAP – already in the recovery plan, which unfortunately will see not only the accredited private healthcare facilities close, but also the public hospitals themselves, already in crisis, worsening the situation by reducing the waiting lists, which will become irrecoverable, and thus removing the assistance and support for hundreds of families.”

“We remain available for a discussion at the table of the Ministry of Health, proposing to immediately accept the tariff nomenclatures prepared by Lombardy and Emilia Romagna, virtuous Regions, to avoid the bankruptcy of their public hospitals and the closure of Italian companies”, he warns the Uap which also evokes theabuse of dominant position in the controversy over the Nomenclator, given that it can arise when unfair prices or contractual conditions are imposed.