The “Compassion – for Gaza” campaign continues to provide relief to Palestinians affected by the escalation in the Gaza Strip in Abu Dhabi.

The Abu Dhabi Media Office wrote, on its official account on the “X” platform (formerly Twitter), that the campaign continues “tomorrow, Sunday, October 22, 2023, at the ADNEC Center from 9 am to 2 pm.”

The campaign, which was launched last Sunday, under the supervision of the Abu Dhabi Emirates Red Crescent Authority, with the participation of humanitarian and charitable institutions, volunteer centers, the private sector and volunteers representing all segments of society in the country, aims to mobilize humanitarian relief to support needy families, children and vulnerable groups in the Gaza Strip, and to show solidarity with the families. Palestinian children and children affected by the ongoing war.