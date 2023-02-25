that will always stay HAPPENS one more time in the municipality of Ahome. This decision gives some peace of mind to the municipal president Gerardo Vargas LanderosWell, he said that it is a relief and that this will give time for OP Ecology and the municipality to make some strategies to guarantee coverage in the garbage collection service that PASA has been providing to the business sector.

In this way, Promotora Ambiental de La Laguna, SA de CV, will make an act of responsibility and goodwill not to affect the population, mainly the businessmen who have trusted their services.

HOPING THAT HE DID NOT LEAVE,the municipal president it was done that HAPPENS did not leave or that he did his withdrawal in a leisurely manner.

The same company officially notified him that he would stay a while longer. And it is that the mayor himself recognized that the company realized that they would put them in a bind and made the decision to help them. What would happen to garbage collection in companies if HAPPENS it goes? The answer was given by the director of Public Services of Ahome, Javier Valdez, who said that it would be a real chaos, since he said that neither the municipality nor the company OP Ecología, in charge of collecting garbage from domestic service, have enough trucks to provide service to the commercial, industrial and service sectors.

However, the mayor has already informed that they will analyze the possibility of helping HAPPENS and OP Ecology to continue providing the service. HAPPENS He knew how to do it and made it clear that his presence is still required.