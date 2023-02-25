Brad Smith, the president of Microsoftmodified a message posted on Twitter, removing a sentence in which he spoke of bringing i xbox games to the players of Nintendo. The text had been written in relation to the announcement of the agreement with Mario’s house relating to the Call of Duty series.

If you remember, Microsoft and Nintendo have signed a contract which commits the house of Redmond to bring i call of Duty on Nintendo’s platforms for ten years. Obviously in case the acquisition of Activision Blizzard is successful. Smith’s original text applauded the idea of ​​bringing Xbox games to Nintendo consoles, with clear reference to the Activision series. Evidently many had interpreted it in another way.

We read the new message by Brad Smith:

This was the Original messagewith the removed part underlined:

The original message

What can this change indicate? It was probably just made for avoid misunderstandings, as many had begun to ask if other Xbox games would also arrive on Nintendo consoles, such as Starfield or Fable. In short, it seems that we are faced with a small communication error and nothing more.