Fernando López Miras will take office as president of the Autonomous Community this morning, at 11:00 a.m., in the old church of San Esteban, in Murcia. The event will be attended by numerous authorities, as well as representatives from different areas of the Region of Murcia.

Following his investiture, a decisive week begins, in which the composition of the new Government Council will be known. The leader of Vox, José Ángel Antelo, will be the vice president and advisor of Security, Interior and Emergencies. As a result of the coalition agreement between PP and Vox, this last formation will also occupy the Ministry of Development.

The inauguration of López Miras comes after the situation was unblocked in the Regional Assembly last week, with an ‘in extremis’ agreement that avoids an electoral repetition. In fact, he will be the last president inaugurated after the regional elections last May. López Miras was elected with 21 votes from the PP and 9 from Vox (30 in total), and with the opposition of PSOE and Podemos (15).

In an interview with LA VERDAD, the president stressed yesterday that his government “will prioritize social policies” and will work to “reverse school failure rates” with the aim of “fighting poverty.” “PP and Vox are very different, we are going to focus management on what unites us,” he promised. He also insisted that there will be no changes to the law of the Mar Menor.

Fernando López Miras has been president of the Region of Murcia since 2017, when he replaced Pedro Antonio Sánchez, forced to resign by Ciudadanos due to the judicial investigations into the ‘Auditorio case’ and the ‘Púnica case’. In 2019 he was re-elected at the polls, but far from the absolute majority. A turbulent legislature marked by the pandemic and the motion of censure began.