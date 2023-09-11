At Queen Elizabeth’s private funeral in Windsor in mid-September last year, they played a leading role. They did not belong to the Royal Family, but they were part of the family. Muick and Sandy, which is what the sovereign’s corgis are called, attentively followed the funeral procession that was transporting the remains of Elizabeth II to St. George’s Chapel. Their corgis are, without a doubt, the most famous ‘real’ dogs in the world. It is estimated that throughout his long life he was over thirty. Muick and Sandy today live with Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.

The current kings Charles and Camilla have also given a home to two Jack Russell Terrier dogs whom they adopted, Beth and Bluebell, with whom they were seen walking around Balmoral last summer. And the love for dogs has been inherited by the Princes of Wales. In 2011, Catalina brought Lupo, a black cocker spaniel, a gift from her brother for the wedding to her marriage with Guillermo. Last year Lupo passed away. Now his place is occupied by Orla, also a gift from James Middleton.

It is repeated ad nauseum that the dog is man’s best friend. And it is clear that he is also royalty. Because there is no European monarchy that has not boasted of being a mascot in some posh, as happened a couple of weeks ago when Zarzuela was distributed to say goodbye to Infanta Sofía, who is already in Wales where she will study high school for the next two years.

It was then revealed that the youngest of Kings Felipe and Letizia also has a dog, a black Labrador named Jan. Nothing was known about his existence. Yes, however, another dog already lived in the palace, Sara, a brown Labrador that Princess Leonor received from her parents at her First Communion. Hence it is thought that Jan became part of the family at Infanta Sofía’s First Communion. And much has been said about Queen Letizia’s misgivings towards these four-legged furry critters. In reality, in Zarzuela there have always been many dogs: King Juan Carlos was a lover of German shepherds and Queen Sofía, of Lhasa Apso.

Infanta Sofía, with Jan.



R.C.







A furry guy at the reception



A wedding gift was Ziggy, a border collie who did not leave Princes Frederick and Mary of Denmark, and who welcomed the little ones of the family. Ziggy passed away in 2017 and his place was filled months later by Grace, of the same breed. Queen Margaret has three dogs, Nelly, Tilla and Helike; one of them even accompanied him a little over a year ago to a reception at the palace.

In the Netherlands, Kings William and Máxima added two Labradors to the family, Skipper and Nala, who in 2018 had a litter of seven puppies that were immortalized on social networks. They stayed with one of them, Luna, who now also shares the spotlight with the youngest of the family, Mambo, who arrived at the palace at Christmas 2021.



Victoria from Sweden, with her husband, children and Rio.



R.C.







Coinciding with the worst months of the pandemic, in May 2020, Victoria and Daniel from Sweden acquired a cross between a poodle and a cavalier King Charles, which they named Rio. Princes Carl Philip and Sofia also have a mixed-breed dog, Siri, who decided to adopt a few months after their wedding. Meanwhile, Kings Carlos Gustavo and Silvia have Brandy and Bingo.

Princes Haakon and Mette-Marit have Milly, a labradoodle, and adopted one of her puppies, Muffins, who died two years ago. The kings of the Belgians also have two dogs running around in their palace that came out of anonymity this past Christmas, when they posed in the family picture of Felipe, Matilde and her four children.