The Community will launch a total of 679 public employment positions with which it aims to “attract talent and begin the process of generational change” in the field of public administration. It is the first time in the last 12 years that positions have been announced through the free opposition system, since the offer of public employment in recent years has been aimed at stabilizing the interim rate in the Administration and has managed to place it around the 6%, below the 8% set by the central Administration.

Of those 679 places, 179 will be developed through a competition and another 500 are allocated to the free shift. In turn, 431 of those 500 free shift positions correspond to the 2023 public employment offer, to which are added those for 2022 that were pending publication.

This is one of the highlights of the General Table of Public Function, in which the ministries of Economy, Finance and Business, Health and Education, Vocational Training and Employment are present and in which the offer of public employment was approved for this year 2023. In addition to the 431 free shift positions, this public employment offer for 2023 includes another 185 for professional promotion to complete a total of 616 positions in the area of ​​administration and services.

The Minister of Economy, Finance and Business, Luis Alberto Marín, stressed that this is a “balanced and sensible public employment proposal that meets a triple objective: stabilizing temporary employment in the administration; decisively committed to the professional promotion of public employees and offering public employment opportunities to young people in the Region, which in turn contributes to generational change and the recruitment of talent at the service of the Region.

The Sectoral Administration and Services Board, in fact, approved this proposal for a public employment offer with broad support from the most representative union organizations. In the case of professional promotion, the proposal approved this Friday contemplates the accumulation of places intended for internal promotion of the 2021 and 2022 offers pending publication, which would allow a total of 750 places to be offered to improve opportunities and professional development of public employees.

«Public Administration has to continue moving towards greater effectiveness and efficiency, which translates into an increasingly better service for citizens. The path to better care for the citizens of the Region of Murcia involves continuing to attract talent for the administration, providing greater stability to public employees and improving their working conditions,” stressed the head of the Treasury. Another of the points approved at the General Table was the implementation, as of January 1, 2024, of the agreement reached with the union organizations to recover the 35-hour work day.

About 1,400 more toilets



During the meeting, the reorganization of services in the health area was also approved to guarantee the quality of health care once the agreement comes into force. The Minister of Health, Juan José Pedreño, highlighted that the implementation of the new day “is not going to diminish in any way the care that patients in the Region receive. Thus, the Murcian Health Service will have approximately 1,400 professionals and will maintain patient care schedules.

In this sense, for example, the opening hours of health centers that provide services on Saturday mornings will not change, although the professionals' working hours will be complementary. In the case of the Primary Care Emergency Services (SUAP) and each Mobile Medicalized Unit (MUE), the teams will be expanded to provide coverage for patients at the same times.

Reinforcement in Education



In the area of ​​Education, the implementation of the 35-hour day began in September, coinciding with the beginning of the school year, in order to be completed gradually. In January 2024, the day will be reduced by 1.5 non-teaching hours, and in September of that same year a second teaching hour will be reduced. In this way, at the beginning of the 2024-2025 academic year there will be a 23-hour day for early childhood and primary education teachers and 18 hours for the rest of the teachings.

The Minister of Education, Vocational Training and Employment, Víctor Marín, stressed that this is “a historic agreement that, together with the lowering of the ratio in the second cycle of Early Childhood, contributes to continuing to improve the quality of teaching in the Region and that will help us “will lead to hiring more than 1,000 new teachers in this course alone.”

The public Education employment offer for the year 2023 includes a total of 1,570 positions for teachers. The total of these places, plus the extra additional replacement rate corresponding to the years 2024 and 2025, will allow the largest offer in history for Secondary Education to be offered, potentially exceeding 1,500 places called in 2025 and exceeding 1,000 places in the call. of Primary Education of 2026.