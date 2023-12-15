Equality | The student found stabbed in the ditch was too much: a popular movement against the murders of women has awakened in Italy

The violent death of a young female student, stabbed by her ex-boyfriend, prompted Italians to demand more emotional skills education in schools.

Thousands people jingled their key chains in Padua at the beginning of December, when by Giulia Cecchettini the coffin was carried out of the church. Keys and the student who died at the age of 22 have quickly become symbols of the fight against intimate partner violence in Italy. More than 10,000 people attended Cecchettini's funeral.

Cecchetti was found stabbed in a ditch on November 18. Cecchettini's ex-boyfriend, suspected of the act, was arrested the next day in Germany.

Cecchetti was the 106th woman murdered in Italy this year.

Deadly as a result, demonstrations against the murders of women have been organized in several cities and universities in recent weeks.

Behind the largest demonstrations organized in the country is the feminist Non una di meno movement. Actively working in it by Isabella Borrell according to the background of the murders of women is the prevailing rape culture in Italy, which permeates all layers of society.

“It can be seen, for example, in how gender-based violence is reported on television and in newspapers. The government's response to the phenomenon has been to blame the victims by saying that the murdered women should have been more careful,” says Borreli.

“It can also be seen in how shelters don't get enough funding and often rely on volunteer work,” adds Borrelli.

Giulia Ricci took part in a demonstration in Rome on the day against violence against women on November 25, which drew half a million people to the Circus Maximus speedway. The sign reads “A violent man is not sick, but a healthy descendant of patriarchy”.

On November 25, the day against violence against women, the Non una di meno movement organized a demonstration in Rome, which was attended by 500,000 to 600,000 people, according to the movement and newspaper reports.

“In Italy, women are taught to defend themselves and protect themselves, instead of teaching men not to harm women. Falling for a woman for love is normalized. It's a wrong way of thinking, because love doesn't beat and love doesn't kill,” said a protester in Rome Aurora Moscadelli.

by Giulian Cecchettini fate has touched Italians more than usual. Cecchettini's sister has played an important role by Elena Cecchettiwho has made several statements to the media after the murder.

“He has used clear keywords such as patriarchal culture and rape culture, and has managed to turn enormous personal grief and anger into a common one. For the first time, people have connected the dots between rape culture and murders of women,” says Borrelli.

In addition, according to Borrell, Cecchetti was a young and beautiful student who had just graduated from university and had goals in life.

“Often, the murders of women get less attention because it is not a so-called perfect victim, but an older woman or a sex worker, for example. Now, however, it seems that Italy is at a turning point,” says Borrelli.

Thousands of people watched as Cecchetti's casket arrived for the funeral.

In all of them On November 21, by order of the Ministry of Education, a minute's silence was observed in Italian schools in memory of Cecchettini.

Italian opposition leader, PD party Elly Schlein has appealed to the Prime Minister to Giorgia Meloni, in order to get more emotional skills education in Italian schools. Italy is currently one of the few European countries that does not have compulsory sex education.

Italian Minister of Education Giuseppe Valditara announced after Cecchettini's murder that he would launch a voluntary experiment in schools next fall, in which 30 hours of non-subject human relationship education will be added to secondary schools every year.

In addition In November, the Italian Senate approved a law that had already been prepared earlier, which gives the authorities more means to prevent intimate partner violence, stiffen the penalties for it and speed up legal processes.

“The minister's instructions talk vaguely about respect. It is not enough to eradicate rape culture. We are 50 years behind in these matters,” says Borrelli.